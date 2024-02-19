Beyond BAFTA: 5 Times Deepika Padukone Opted To Wear a Saree at Global Events

Actor Deepika Padukone recently presented an award at the prestigious BAFTA awards ceremony held at London's Royal Festival Hall on 18 February. The Piku-actor presented the Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest.

This is not the first time that Padukone has attended global events to present awards. Earlier, she presented an award at the Oscars 2023 for Best Original Song. While at the Oscars ceremony, the actor wore a long black Louis Vuitton dress with off-shoulder detailing featuring a mermaid silhouette, this time she opted for a traditional look.