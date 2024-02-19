Beyond BAFTA: 5 Times Deepika Padukone Opted To Wear a Saree at Global Events

Deepika Padukone recently presented at the BAFTA's.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Actor Deepika Padukone recently presented an award at the prestigious BAFTA awards ceremony held at London's Royal Festival Hall on 18 February. The Piku-actor presented the Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest.
This is not the first time that Padukone has attended global events to present awards. Earlier, she presented an award at the Oscars 2023 for Best Original Song. While at the Oscars ceremony, the actor wore a long black Louis Vuitton dress with off-shoulder detailing featuring a mermaid silhouette, this time she opted for a traditional look.
Turning heads in a sequined ivory Sabyasachi saree the actor won the internet over with the simplicity of her look.
Take a look:
However, this is not the first time Deepika wore a saree for a global event. She has opted for a saree many times at the Cannes Film Festival and during the Times 100 Impact Awards.
Here are the looks:
In 2010, the actor made a stunning appearance on the red carpet, adorned in a white and golden saree designed by Rohit Bal. Her ensemble was complete with a low bun, complemented with kundan earrings, and a traditional bindi.
Deepika Padukone's wore a saree first time she added the film festival.
Padukone opted for a mustard and black sequin-embellished sari designed by Sabyasachi as she debuted as a jury member for the film festival. The sari is said to be inspired by the stripes of the Bengal tiger.
Padukone opted for a mustard and black sequin-embellished sari designed by Sabyasachi.
Drawing inspiration from 'celestial grace,' Padukone donned a custom white ruffled saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, radiating a sculptural elegance. The ensemble featured an accentuated shell-like blouse with pearls and crystals. The saree had a a trailing design, and ruffles, resulting in a unique red carpet appearance.
Deepika Padukone on her last day of Cannes.
The actor was the only Indian actor to grace the Time 100 Influential People in the World list in 2018, sharing this prestigious recognition with notable names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, and Lena Waithe.
The gorgeous actor yet again wore an ivory dress, that resembled a saree while appearing for the gala.
Deepika wore a while Anamika Khanna number.
Kolkata-based couturier, Sabyasachi was yet again Deepika's first choice at Times 100 Impact 2022 ceremony. She went for a delicate, ivory saree that was embellished with flower motifs.
Take a look:
Deepika Padukone wore an ivory saree for the TIME 100 Impact gala.
