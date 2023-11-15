Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Attend Jay Kotak & Aditi's Wedding Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had attended Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya's wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, tied the knot with Miss India 2015 Aditi Arya on 7 November at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding festivities reportedly took place in Udaipur. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were among the guests who attended the wedding reception. Now, a photo of the actors posing with the newlyweds has surfaced online.
In the photo, Deepika can be seen wearing a golden lehenga, while Ranveer was in a black velvet bandhgala.
Aditi Arya is known for her role in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83.
