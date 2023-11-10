Pics: Former Miss India Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Former Miss India Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay

Aditi Arya and Jay Kotak's wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Former Miss India Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay

Former Miss India winner Aditi Arya tied the knot with billionaire banker Uday Kotak's son, Jay Kotak, on Tuesday in Mumbai. The grand wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in the city.

As per reports, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also attended the wedding.

Jay Kotak was dressed in a traditional sherwani for his wedding day. 

Aditi Arya looked stunning in a red lehenga on her big day. 

The newlywed couple shared some pictures from their wedding. 

Aditi and Jay posed for a group photograph with their respective families. 

The couple tied the knot at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. 

Aditi and Jay were all smiles on their wedding day. 

