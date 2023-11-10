Pics: Former Miss India Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay

Former Miss India winner Aditi Arya tied the knot with billionaire banker Uday Kotak's son, Jay Kotak, on Tuesday in Mumbai. The grand wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in the city.
As per reports, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also attended the wedding.
Topics: Uday Kotak
