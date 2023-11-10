ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Former Miss India Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay

Aditi Arya and Jay Kotak's wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Former Miss India Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Former Miss India winner Aditi Arya tied the knot with billionaire banker Uday Kotak's son, Jay Kotak, on Tuesday in Mumbai. The grand wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in the city.

As per reports, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also attended the wedding.

Also Read

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Uday Kotak 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×