Deepika Padukone on When 'The Intern' Remake Will Go on Floors

Deepika Padukone has earned a lot of praise for her performance in Gehraiyaan. She has an interesting line-up of movies ahead. One of them is the Hindi remake of The Intern, wherein the actor will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
In an interview with mid-day, Deepika spoke about when the film is scheduled to go on floors. She added that the third wave of COVID prompted the makers to postpone the film's shooting.
"The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023. The third wave wasn’t anticipated, so it threw a few things off course", Deepika told the publication.
The Intern marks Deepika's third collaboration with Big B after Piku and Aarakshan. Initially, Rishi Kapoor was supposed to play the lead, but after his demise Amitabh was brought on board.
