Deepika Padukone Is Most Valued Female Celeb at $ 50.4 Million

In a new listing released by Duff & Phelps based on 'Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020', Deepika Padukone has been pinned as the most valued female celebrity once again. The study accounts for India’s most valuable celebrity brands and the theme of this year’s study is ‘Embracing the New Normal’ which considers the impact of the pandemic on a celebrity’s brand value in the endorsement space.

Deepika Padukone, who tops the female celebrity list in the study, has been valued at $ 50.4 million. The actor who was last seen on the big screen in her debut home production Chhapaak in January 2020, will soon be back with the sports drama 83. Padukone was recently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has a list of some of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming releases with her name in the credits. The actor’s forthcoming releases include: