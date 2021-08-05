Court Grants Deepika Padukone’s Former Manager Interim Protection in Drugs Case

Mumbai Sessions court disposed of the anticipatory bail plea filed by Karishma Prakash, Deepika Padukone’s former manager, in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The Court granted her interim protection till 28 August, ANI reported.

Karishma Prakash had filed an anticipatory bail application in October last year before the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court. Karishma has also been directed to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office once a week, for the investigation. She has to visit the office on 12 August and 19 August.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the NCB started to investigate alleged use of drugs by Bollywood celebrities. Sushant’s partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were earlier arrested by the agency but later released on bail.

Karishma Prakash was summoned for questioning by the NCB in November 2020 after drugs were allegedly recovered from her residence.