NCB Questions Sushant Singh Rajput's House Help & Cook: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's house help and cook on Sunday (30 May), in connection with the recent arrest of the late actor's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, as per a report by The Indian Express. So far, around 35 people have been arrested in the case since last year.

NCB sources told the publication that Rajput's house help Neeraj and cook Keshav were taken to the agency office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate. When asked as to how they are linked to the case, an official reportedly refused to comment and said the investigation is underway.