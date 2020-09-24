Deepika Padukone Requests to Appear Before NCB on Saturday

According to sources at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Deepika Padukone has acknowledged the summons sent to her and has submitted for joining the investigation on Saturday, 26 September. It was earlier reported that the NCB had sent summons to the actor, asking her to be present for questioning on Friday, 25 September. Deepika is currently in Goa, where she was scheduled to shoot for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s new project. The NCB also confirmed that actor Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Paduone’s manager Karishma Prakash will be joining the investigation on Friday. The NCB had earlier issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The central agency is currently investigating an alleged drugs link in Bollywood that surfaced following a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's names reportedly came up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for her ex-boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika Padukone's name had reportedly cropped up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, who is an employee of KWAN talent management company. Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash is also an employee with KWAN. Karishma Prakash had sought an exemption from being questioned on Wednesday on grounds of "ill health".