Dan Levy to AOC: Celebs Who Made Statements With Their Outfits at Met Gala 2021

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy made his debut appearance at Met Gala this year. The writer, director and actor wore a piece designed by Loewe's Jonathan Anderson that "celebrates the resilience" of the LGBTQ+ community. The outfit is an homage to LGBTQIA+ activist David Wojnarovicz.

Dan wrote on Instagram, "With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, F*ck You Faggot F*cker, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across. But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility – acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message.”