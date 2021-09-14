Pics: From Jennifer Lopez to AOC, the Best Looks from the Met Gala 2021

Iman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Kendal Jenner in their looks for the Met Gala 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The highly anticipated Met Gala has returned after a year off because of the pandemic. The star-studded red carpet unfurled to host some of fashion’s top names from Balenciaga to Givenchy. Guests like Rihanna, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Megan Fox, Lil Nas X, and Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet for the Gala, this year held in September.
This year, the Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ curated by Andrew Bolton.
Here are some of the best looks from this year’s event.
Rihanna in Balenciaga by Demna Gvasalia and A$AP Rocky in ERL spring 2022 by Eli Russell Linnetz.
Megan Fox wore a red lace-up Dundas dress at the Met Gala 2021.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s custom Brother Vellies says 'Tax the Rich'.
Cara Delevingne in a custom Christian Dior that reads, 'Peg the Patriarchy'.
Kendall Jenner arrives in a custom Givenchy gown.
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 2021.
Iman walks the Met Gala carpet in a Harris Reed dress and headpiece.
Rap artists CL in a denim denim coat designed by Alexander Wang.
Emma Chamberlain in a golden Louis Vuitton minidress.
Normani in a marigold Valentino couture dress at the Met Gala 2021.
Gigi in Prada debuts red hair on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet.
Hunter Schafer arrives at the Met Gala in an archive-inspired Prada look with a spider adornment.
Keke Palmer in a shimmering gown by Sergio Hudson.
Kid Cudi at the Met Gala 2021.
Kim Kardashain in a black Balenciaga haute couture gown at Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian arrives in Balenciaga with a balaclava, and matching trail.
Lil Nas X pulls a Lay Gaga with multiple outfits at the Met Gala. This gown, by Versace.
Lil Nas X in a golden armour suit by Versace.
Lili Reinhart wore a pastel pink Christian Siriano dress to the Met Gala 2021.
Lupita Nyong'o in an American denim Atelier Versace gown.
Blackpink’s Rosé arrived at the Met Gala in Saint Laurent along with creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello in complementary Michael Kors outfits.
Yara Shahidi in a custom Christian Dior ensemble designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Jennifer Lopez in a Western-inspired beaded Ralph Lauren gown.
Justin Beiber in his brand 'Drew House' and Hailey Beiber in Saint Laurent.
Kate Hudson in a pink Michael Kors ensemble complete with feathered jacket at the Met Gala.
Megan Thee Stallion wore a white frock by Coach.
Billie Eilish at the Met Gala 2021 in a custom Oscar de la Renta.
Timothee Chalamet in an Owens top and a Haider Ackermann blazer; an homage to Chuck Taylor, in his words.
Published: 14 Sep 2021,10:37 AM IST