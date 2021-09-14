Pics: From Jennifer Lopez to AOC, the Best Looks from the Met Gala 2021

The highly anticipated Met Gala has returned after a year off because of the pandemic. The star-studded red carpet unfurled to host some of fashion’s top names from Balenciaga to Givenchy. Guests like Rihanna, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Megan Fox, Lil Nas X, and Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet for the Gala, this year held in September.

This year, the Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ curated by Andrew Bolton.

Here are some of the best looks from this year’s event.

