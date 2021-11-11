Crew Member Sues Alec Baldwin Over Fatal Shooting on 'Rust' Set

The suit, submitted to a Los Angeles court, states, "Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the 'Rust' set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity".

Svetnoy added that he was standing near Hutchins when Baldwin fired the gun on 21 October. "He felt a strange and terrifying whoosh as the bullet flew past him, and he was hit in the face by gunpowder and residual materials", the suit mentions.

The suit describes how he rushed to help his friend as the bullet hit her. "As he held her, he noticed that the hand placed behind her back was becoming wet with her blood. The next 20-30 minutes felt like the longest of plaintiff's life as he tried to aid and comfort Ms. Hutchins, watching helplessly as her consciousness faded inexorably away".