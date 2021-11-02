Shocked, Saddened: Rust AD Who Handed Alec Baldwin the Gun on Set Breaks Silence

He added, “It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.” Adding that he’s ‘overwhelmed’ with the support, he said that his thoughts are with “all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Santa Fe authorities released search warrants which indicated that three people handled the gun before the tragic incident, namely David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then Baldwin. According to the Associated Press, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls are responsible for checking the weapons on set.

Halls had reportedly announced that the gun was a “cold gun”, lingo for an inert firearm. The search warrant by the Sante Fe authorities stated that Halls told detectives he “should have checked” if all the rounds were inert but he didn’t.

According to the New York Post, the affidavit filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court stated, “David advised when Hannah showed him the firearm before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds. He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum.”