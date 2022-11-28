Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Welcome Baby Boy

'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Welcome Baby Boy

The popular K-drama couple tied the knot in March this year.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin </p></div>

South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became parents to their first child on Sunday. The Crash Landing On You stars gave birth to a baby boy. Their agency disclosed the news in a statement.

Ms Son's agency MSteam Entertainment shared the news.  "Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," the agency said.

The popular K-drama couple tied the knot in March this year. the pair had confirmed their relationship earlier this year in January. Moreover, in June, they took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child.

They first met while working together on the sets of The Negotiation. However the achieved global success after the starred in Netflix's Crash Landing On You. The actors are both 40.

Also Read'A New Life Has Come To Us': 'Crash Landing On You' Stars Announce Pregnancy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT