'A New Life Has Come To Us': 'Crash Landing On You' Stars Announce Pregnancy

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are all set to welcome their first child. Son Ye-jin took to Instagram and shared a post, writing a heartfelt post on her pregnancy journey. The stars of the hit K-Drama Crash Landing on You tied the knot in March, this year.
The post was captioned, "You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today, I want to carefully share some joyful new. A new life has come to us.. I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us."
She also went on to add, "I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy."
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating after their show Crash Landing On You. The show became an international sensation. The show follows the couple as they try to figure out a way around a paragliding mishap. The incident caused a South Korean heiress to be stranded in North Korea. But as the plot progresses she gets help from an army officer who decides he will help her hide.
