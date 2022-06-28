'A New Life Has Come To Us': 'Crash Landing On You' Stars Announce Pregnancy

The post was captioned, "You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today, I want to carefully share some joyful new. A new life has come to us.. I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us."



She also went on to add, "I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy."