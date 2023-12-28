Complaint Filed Against Ranbir Kapoor Over Christmas Lunch Video; Netizens React

Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor over viral Christmas lunch video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor over his viral video from the Christmas celebration with his family. According to reports, a man has accused the actor and his family of "hurting religious sentiments."
In the video, Ranbir could be seen performing the Christmas flambé tradition, in which a spirit is poured over a pudding that is set aflame briefly. Alia Bhatt can also be seen in the video, alongside Ranbir.
The video was taken at the annual Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor, which was attended by Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha.
Have a look at it here:
As per a report by NDTV, Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station, claimed that Ranbir "is seen pouring liquor on cake and setting it on fire while saying Jai Mata Di."
"In Hinduism, the fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted Jai Mata Di," the complaint further read.
So far, no FIR (first information copy) has been filed against the actor or his family members.
Soon after the news about the complaint went viral on social media, netizens expressed their disapproval of the complaint on X. One of the users commented, "This is absolutely ridiculous."
Have a look at some other reactions here:
