Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Daughter Raha's Face on Christmas

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed with Raha.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally revealed daughter Raha's face as they headed for their mandatory Kapoor Christmas brunch. The happy couple proudly posed with their baby girl.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally revealed daughter Raha's full face.

Raha looked lovely in a white dress. 

Ranbir and Alia headed for their mandatory Christmas brunch as the showed Raha. 

The family looked lovely together. 

