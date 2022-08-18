Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health Has Worsened, Says His Advisor

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health is wrosened
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for his treatment, and reportedly his condition has worsened. The 58-year-old comedian suffered a severe heart attack on 10 August. He was reportedly doing better according to his manager but on Thursday, his advisor said his condition has worsened.
Speaking to Aaj Tak, Raju’s advisor Ajit Saxena said, “Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju’s brain is not working, almost in dead condition. Heart is also facing problems. We are all worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what’s happening.”
Several prominent celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have prayed for the comic's well-being and offered their support to his family.
Srivastava has appeared in a number of television programmes and films, including Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.