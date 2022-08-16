Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health is Improving, Says His Personal Secretary

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health is improving.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for his treatment, and is reportedly doing better. The 58-year-old comedian suffered a severe heart attack on 10 August, following which he underwent an angioplasty on the same day.
"His health condition is improving. We pray that he recovers soon," the comedian's personal secretary, Garvit Narang told ANI.
The sources at the hospital reported on Monday, 15 August that Srivastava was still critical and showed no sign of improvement. They further reported, that the comedian was kept on life support in the itensive care unit of the hospital.
The stand-up comic's family had released an official statement last Friday (12 August), on his Instagram page stating that his health condition was 'stable' and that he is undergoing treatment. The statement also requested poeple to avoid any kind of rumours spread about Srivastava's health.
Srivastava's health deteriorated following his workout routine. The comedian was working out on a treadmill in a South Delhi gym, when he fell unconscious following a severe heart ache.
Several prominent celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prayed for the comic's well-being and offered their support to his family.
Srivastava has appeared in a number of television programmes and films, including Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
