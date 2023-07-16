'Very Beautiful Text': Cillian Murphy On Reading Bhagavad Gita For 'Oppenheimer'

In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Murphy shared, "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation, and I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring. I think it was a consolation to him; he kind of needed it, and it provided him a lot of consolation all his life."

When asked about his learnings from the holy book, Murphy joked and said, "Well, don’t grill me on it! I just found it very beautiful."

Nolan's biographical drama, also starring Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, authored by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.