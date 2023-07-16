'Very Beautiful Text': Cillian Murphy On Reading Bhagavad Gita For 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for Oppenheimer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular character in Christopher Nolan's most anticipated film of the year, recently revealed that he read the Bhagavad Gita as part of his preparation for the role.
Murphy also opened up about his process of portraying theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the father of the atom bomb.
In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Murphy shared, "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation, and I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring. I think it was a consolation to him; he kind of needed it, and it provided him a lot of consolation all his life."
When asked about his learnings from the holy book, Murphy joked and said, "Well, don’t grill me on it! I just found it very beautiful."
Nolan's biographical drama, also starring Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, authored by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.
The film is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on 21 July, along with Greta Gerwig's much-awaited film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.
