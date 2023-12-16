CID Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj Accuses Family of Assault, Case Filed

Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj has accused her family of assault.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj has accused her family of abusing and assaulting her, as per a report by PTI. Vaishnavi has acted in the TV show CID.
She lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district. The police have reportedly registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said. In a non-cognisable case, police cannot initiate an investigation or arrest someone unless there is a court order.
On Friday, 15 December, a video of hers emerged on social media platforms. In the clip, she showed her bruises. She said, "Hi. This is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I'm talking through Himanshu Shukla. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station. I have been abused by my family. I've been hit really badly (showed her bruises). Please I need everybody's help right from media, and news channels to everybody in the industry. Please come and help me."
Vaishnavi started her acting career in 2008 with a cameo in Kausautii Zindagi Kayy. She was also a part of Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. In 2015, she gained popularity by playing Maya Mithlesh Thakur in Begusarai.
