I Was a Troll, Full Stop, And I Am So Sorry: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy attributed her 'evolution' to growing up and raising a family, and of course, a lot of therapy. She added that she and husband John (Legend) raise their children, Luna and Miles, to preach kindness. "Will they eventually realise there is some hypocrisy there? I certainly do. But I hope they recognize my evolution," she added.

"I won't ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change."