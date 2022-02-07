'Humbled & Energised': Chiranjeevi Tests COVID Negative, Returns to Work

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya is scheduled to release on 1 April. The film has been written and directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde.

He also has other films lined up including Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar, Mohan Raja’s Godfather and an untitled project with KS Ravindra.