Chirag Paswan Says Being 'Politically Incorrect' Is Kangana Ranaut's USP

"She knows kya bolna hai kab bolna hai (what to say and when). Ab woh politically correct ho, nahi ho woh debatable ho sakta hai (But whether it is politically correct or not, is debatable)," he added.

In June, several pictures of Paswan and Ranaut briefly meeting outside the Indian Parliament surfaced on social media. Talking about the incident in the podcast, the former actor said that he "was really looking forward to meeting her in Parliament." He added, "I was so busy in my life toh (so) connect toot gaya tha (was lost)."

When asked if he had any tips for Ranaut, Paswan joked and said she "doesn't need any tip."

Ranaut, recently won the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. The actor-politician, who was a first time contender from the BJP, defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh in the elections.

In 2011, Ranaut and Paswan both shared the screen space in filmmaker Tanveer Khan's romantic drama, Mile Na Mile Hum. The film also starred Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge. After making his acting debut with the film, Paswan joined politics.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film Emergency, which is set to hit the big screens on 14 September. Ranaut has directed, written, produced and acted in the upcoming political drama. The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.