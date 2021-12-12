'Has Genuine Heart': Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal on 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Dhaliwal shared a picture of Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays bodybuilder Manu in the film, and Vaani Kapoor, who plays a trans woman Maanvi. Dhaliwal wrote, “I was moved by #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. I saw genuine heart and honest effort in this attempt to tell a difficult story - especially within the framework of mainstream Hindi cinema.”

In the film, Manu falls in love with Maanvi, a zumba teacher, and everything goes well until he finds out that she is a trans woman. After that, Manu must deal with his internalised transphobia along with the bigotry he sees from others.