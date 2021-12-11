Abhishek Kapoor On Planning to Cast a Trans Person In 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarth Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor released to good reviews this Friday. The story about a Punjabi munda who's also a gym freak falling for a trans woman is rather unconventional for Bollywood. When the trailer of the film dropped and conversations around the theme of the film began, there were several questions raised as to why the makers didn't choose to cast a trans woman in the role of Maanvi played by Vaani.

Recently in an interview to The Indian Express, director Kapoor spoke about the casting process of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He said that the team did think about casting a trans woman in the role.