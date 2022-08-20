Centre, Punjab Say No Info on Complaint Against Sidhu Moose Wala's 'SYL' Song

It has been two months since YouTube removed late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'SYL'. Now, at least two Union government ministries and the Punjab government have stated that they do not have any information about the complaint that led to the song being banned in India by YouTube, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The song spoke about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between the Punjab and Haryana governments. It was released on Moose Wala’s official YouTube Channel on 23 June, just over a month after he was murdered.