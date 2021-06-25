Centre of Our Family: Kareena Wishes Karisma on Her Birthday

On Karisma Kapoor's birthday, Kareena shared memories of the two of them.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor has turned a year older, and wishes are pouring in from friends and family. Kareena has the most adorable wish for her. She penned a note and posted a video montage featuring moments from their childhood till now. Along with the video, 'Count On Me' by Bruno Mars plays in the background.
In the clip we see Karisma as a child, then with Kareena and also their parents - Randhir and Babita Kapoor. We also see the sisters chilling and spending time together.
Sharing the video Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo".
Kareena also gave a glimpse of the celebrations. Karisma can be seen standing in front of her birthday cake, as her family surrounds her.
Reacting to the video and note, Karisma wrote, "Love this! thank you my baby sis @kareenakapoorkhan."
