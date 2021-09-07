Case Against Actor Rajat Bedi For Hitting Man With His Car: Report

A doctor, treating the victim Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, told the publication that he is critical and needs blood urgently.

Doot's wife Babita told mid-day, "My husband was returning from work in the evening and was drunk. Rajat Bedi's car hit my husband when he was crossing the road. Bedi got my husband admitted at the hospital and told us he suddenly came in front of the car. He assured us help and said he and his driver would be there at the hospital. Bedi said he was leaving briefly after some time, but never came back".

Bedi is known for his role as Raj Saxena in Hrithik Roshan’s movie Koi… Mil Gaya. He has also worked in films such as Rakht, Khamoshh and Rocky – The Rebel.