Case Against Actor Rajat Bedi For Hitting Man With His Car: Report

Rajat Bedi reportedly hit a man in Mumbai with his car.
A resident of Mumbai's DN Nagar was hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car on Monday and is in a critical condition, as per a report by mid-day. The report states that the victim's family has claimed that Bedi admitted him to Cooper Hospital and promised help, but he left and didn't return.
Milind Kurde, Senior Inspector at DN Nagar police station, told mid-day that a case has been filed against Rajat Bedi under sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. "However, no arrest has been made", Kurde added.
A doctor, treating the victim Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, told the publication that he is critical and needs blood urgently.
Doot's wife Babita told mid-day, "My husband was returning from work in the evening and was drunk. Rajat Bedi's car hit my husband when he was crossing the road. Bedi got my husband admitted at the hospital and told us he suddenly came in front of the car. He assured us help and said he and his driver would be there at the hospital. Bedi said he was leaving briefly after some time, but never came back".
Bedi is known for his role as Raj Saxena in Hrithik Roshan’s movie Koi… Mil Gaya. He has also worked in films such as Rakht, Khamoshh and Rocky – The Rebel.
