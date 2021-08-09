Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Farah Khan Recreate the Magic of 'Ek Pak Ka Jeena'

Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan recently recreated the magic of their hugely-popular song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Farah, who choreographed the song, took to Instagram to share a video of the duo dancing to the track after 21 years.

"This Step! 21 years still going strong! Just like Hrithik Roshan", Farah captioned the video.