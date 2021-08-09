Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Farah Khan Recreate the Magic of 'Ek Pak Ka Jeena'
Farah Khan shared a video wherein she and Hrithik Roshan can be seen dancing to the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai song.
Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan recently recreated the magic of their hugely-popular song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Farah, who choreographed the song, took to Instagram to share a video of the duo dancing to the track after 21 years.
"This Step! 21 years still going strong! Just like Hrithik Roshan", Farah captioned the video.
Many celebrities showered love on Farah and Hrithik. "Mummmyyyyyyyyyyy," Katrina Kaif wrote for Farah Khan, who has choreographed many of her hit numbers. "Legendary", replied Kartik Aaryan.
On the work front, Hrithik is working on a new project, Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Farah's last production venture was Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by her husband Shirish Kunder.
