Carnatic Vocalist Bombay Jayashri Suffers Brain Haemorrhage; Hospitalised in UK

Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri, who is currently in the United Kingdom on tour, reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage and is currently hospitalised, according to a report by The Hindu.

Sources close to the singer shared that she is currently undergoing keyhole surgery at a hospital in the UK. "We have been told it's reversible. All other parameters are good," the source further told The Hindu, quoting Bombay Jayashri's family members.