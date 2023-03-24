Carnatic Vocalist Bombay Jayashri Suffers Brain Haemorrhage; Hospitalised in UK

Bombay Jayashri is hospitalised after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri, who is currently in the United Kingdom on tour, reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage and is currently hospitalised, according to a report by The Hindu.
Sources close to the singer shared that she is currently undergoing keyhole surgery at a hospital in the UK. "We have been told it's reversible. All other parameters are good," the source further told The Hindu, quoting Bombay Jayashri's family members.
In continuation of The Hindu report, Bombay Jayashri was going to perform at the Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool, in the UK, on Friday evening, 24 March.
Jayashri is a skilled Carnatic vocalist who has performed in several languages. She won the hearts of audiences with the numerous songs she rendered for Indian movies.
