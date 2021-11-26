Can't Wait to be a Parent to a Child Through Adoption: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker is ready to adopt a child.
Swara Bhasker has said that she wants to adopt a child. In an interview with mid-day, the actor said she has registered as a Prospective Adoptive Parent with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).
Swara, who visited an orphanage in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun in March, said she had been thinking about adopting a child for some time, but recently arrived at the decision. "As per the UNICEF, there are more than 2.9 crore orphan children in India. Less than 5 lakh of them are in orphanages. These are staggering numbers. Also, as per the Juvenile Justice [Care and Protection of Children] Act 2015, once these orphans turn 18, the State abandons their care. That means they are on the street", Swara told mid-day.
Swara added that she had always wanted a family and children. "I realised that adoption is a way I can marry these things. I read up on the process and experience, have spoken to couples who adopted children and have also met children who have been adopted".
"The CARA officials helped me understand the process. I also spoke to my parents, who eventually agreed and are now fully supportive of my decision. I am now a prospective adoptive parent on CARA. Even though the wait period is long, I can't wait to become a parent through adoption", Swara said.
Swara recently won the Best Supporting Award at Soho London Independent Film Festival for Sheer Qorma.
