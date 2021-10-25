Producers Guild, Swara Bhasker & Others Condemn Attack on 'Ashram 3' Team

The Producers Guild of India, Swara Bhasker and other celebrities have condemned the attack on filmmaker Prakash Jha and the Ashram 3 crew by Bajrang Dal members. On Sunday, Bajrang Dal workers went on a rampage on the set in Bhopal, smearing ink on Jha and attacking the show's team.

In its statement the Producers Guild wrote, "The Producers Guild of India strongly condemns the brazen acts of violence, harassment and vandalism faced by the crew involved in the production of the series Ashram in Bhopal. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and the Guild is alarmed to note the frequency with which the production and exhibition sectors are severely and illegally disrupted by various elements with impunity".