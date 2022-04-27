Jaaved Jaaferi Remembers Father Jagdeep Being Proud of India's Inclusivity

He went on to talk about how busy his father was, “He was busy working a lot when we were growing up. We did spend some time. Like if we had holidays and he was shooting in some other city, we would accompany him as a part of the vacation because that was the only way we could spend time with him. That was the only holidays we had. Once the shoot would get over, we would hang around for a week or more to spend time together.”

He also spoke about how proud he was of India’s inclusivity, commenting “I learned a lot from him. The people he worked with, the likes of Guru Dutt sahab, Bimal Roy sahab, V Shantaram sahab, Mehboob sahab and more, they are like encyclopaedias, and my father absorbed a lot from them and passed it on to us. The way they approached their work, life and their whole approach towards this amazing country and the inclusivity of this country, he grew up with it and passed it on to us. But sadly, I see it is going for a toss today, but we can only hope for better times,”

He will be next seen in Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2. He will also feature in a social thriller, Escaype Live.