Jaaved Jaaferi Remembers Father Jagdeep Being Proud of India's Inclusivity

Jaaved Jaaferi and his father, Jagdeep.
In 2020 acclaimed actor Jagdeep passed away. He was part of over 400 films and had touched many lives. But his personality remains a mystery to many. In a conversation with IndianExpress.com Jaaved Jaaferi spoke about his father’s journey and how proud he was of an inclusive India.
“From the age of 9, he was just thrown into it. Jaise hota hai na samundar me phenk diya aur bola jao ab swim karo. It was literally like that. After Partition, everything was wiped out. He was on the streets. He was on a footpath in Mumbai with his mother. He had to start from scratch,” Jaaved said, adding, “He didn’t have a childhood. He just had responsibility. He didn’t have time to play because he had to fend for himself and his mother. So obviously when he saw us as children, he tried to give us everything.” said Jaaved.
He went on to talk about how busy his father was, “He was busy working a lot when we were growing up. We did spend some time. Like if we had holidays and he was shooting in some other city, we would accompany him as a part of the vacation because that was the only way we could spend time with him. That was the only holidays we had. Once the shoot would get over, we would hang around for a week or more to spend time together.”
He also spoke about how proud he was of India’s inclusivity, commenting “I learned a lot from him. The people he worked with, the likes of Guru Dutt sahab, Bimal Roy sahab, V Shantaram sahab, Mehboob sahab and more, they are like encyclopaedias, and my father absorbed a lot from them and passed it on to us. The way they approached their work, life and their whole approach towards this amazing country and the inclusivity of this country, he grew up with it and passed it on to us. But sadly, I see it is going for a toss today, but we can only hope for better times,”
He will be next seen in Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2. He will also feature in a social thriller, Escaype Live.