'Can't Be A Printing Machine': Pankaj Tripathi On Why He's Signing Lesser Films

Pankaj Tripathi, the popular actor known for his relentless work in a plethora of films and shows, is now making a significant career shift. In an interview with Mashable India, he candidly shared his plans to dial down his film commitments and focus on character preparation.

Tripathi stated, "Main bhi too much kaam kar raha tha. Ab mujhe lagta hai mujhe thoda theher jana chahiye. Kyunki ek film se doosri film mein thode gap ki zaroorat hai, tayyari karne mein, prepare karne mein. Matlab aisa bhi nahi ki hum chhapai ki machine ban jaye (I was working too much. Now I feel like I should take it slow. Because I need gaps between two films to prepare. I shouldn't become a printing machine)."