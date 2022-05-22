Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzle in New Looks From Day 5

Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari from Cannes Film Festival
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone shared her new look from the Cannes Film Festival on 22 May. On the fifth day of the festival, she wore a black bodycon dress and paired it with a Cartier neckpiece. Her hair was seen in a messy bun and the overall look has been lauded by netizens.
In another video that she shared, she is seen exploring the street of Cannes in a black Louis Vuitton turtleneck that she has paired with a checkered shorts.
And finally, one of her latest looks include a white printed shirt and bright pink pants from Louis Vuitton. Deepika's outdoor shoot in these bright colours juxtaposed against the monotonous streets of France make for some very pleasing visuals.
Aditi Rao Hydari also shared some pictures of her red carpet appearances as well as outdoor shoots. She is seen wearing a red and pink sleeveless gown on the red carpet, and has worn a short black dress for her other shoots.
She is also seen sporting a multicoloured romper for one of her shoots.
