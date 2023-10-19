Burt Young, Oscar-Nominated 'Rocky' Actor Dies at 83
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
Actor Burt Young, who is best known for playing Paulie Pennino in the Rocky films, has passed away. He was 83.
The actor received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in 1977 for his role as the friend and future brother-in-law of fighter Rocky, played by Sylvester Stallone.
Stallone paid tribute to Young on social media to write, "o my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man’s and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP"
The Rocky actor also stared in Once Upon a Time in America, Last Exit to Brooklyn and Mickey Blue Eyes.
He appeared on television series such as Law & Order, The Rockford Files and M*A*S*H.
He also made his name as a painter and exhibited his work at galleries around the world.
His death was confirmed by his manager on Wednesday.
