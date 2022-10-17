BTS Members To Enlist For South Korean Military; Band To Reconvene in 2025

HYBE, the parent company of Big Hit Music - the label behind the world's biggest K-pop band, BTS - confirms that the members of the group will be enlisting for South Korea's mandatory military service. The band's eldest member, Kim Seokjin is going to be the first one to enlist, following the release of his solo album by the end of October. Soon after, the enlistment procedures for the other members will commence with due consideration to their solo projects and endeavors. Announcing the news through an official statement, the label also added, "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

Here's the full statement: