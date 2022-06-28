Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Ordered to Trial On Stalking Charge

(Photo: Twitter)
A California judge found enough evidence against Britney Spears' ex-husband, who gatecrashed her wedding, to go to trial on a felony stalking charge reported CBS News.
According to the same report, the two-hour preliminary hearing lead Ventura County Judge David Worley to rule that Jason Allen Alexander, should be held to answer on the charge. The order to got to trial came along with misdemeanour counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery, court records showed.
Britney and Jason were briefly married for 55 hours. He was her childhood best friend. He live-streamed his entire process of trespassing, triggering a police response.
Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in California, on 9 June despite the incident. They announced their engagement in September last year. They had met on the set of a music video shoot.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)