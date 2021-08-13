Britney Spears' Dad to Step Down From Conservatorship: Report

Britney Spears' father will reportedly step down from the conservatorship.
Britney Spears' father will step down from the estate conservatorship, the US media reported on Thursday. Last month, Britney launched a bid to remove Jamie Spears from the controversial 13-year guardianship.
Jamie Spears' lawyer had said that he would fight the move, disputing Britney's account. However, TMZ and Variety cited legal documents on Thursday wherein Spears said he would step down from the role.
"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the conservator of the estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Britney Spears' best interests," the documents reportedly said.
"Nevertheless... he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."
Variety published a statement issued by Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, wherein he calls the decision 'vindication' for the singer.
"We are very pleased that Jamie Spears and his lawyer have conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr Spears's sworn deposition in the near future", the statement said.
During a court hearing in June, Britney had spoken out against the conservatorship. During the hearing Britney said that she wanted to sue her family and also alleged that she was 'abused' by a previous therapist. The singer also said that she wants the 'abusive' conservatorship to end 'without having to be evaluated'.
The controversy surrounding Britney Spears' legal case blew up after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which followed her initial breakdown and her father being appointed as her guardian.
