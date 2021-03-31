I Cried for Two Weeks: Britney Reacts to 'Framing Britney Spears'

Singer Britney Spears
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
5 February 2021 marked the premiere of FX and Hulu's documentary based on pop sensation Britney Spears titled Framing Britney Spears. The documentary follows Britney's career including her breakdown and subsequent conservatorship. It also sheds a light on the media's reaction to these incidents.
As a result, many celebrities and fans joined the #FreeBritney trend which gained traction after fans raised their concerns about Britney's conservatorship which allows father Jamie Spears to oversee her personal life and finances. Britney released a statement on Instagram which includes her reaction to the documentary, "My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!"
"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" the Toxic singer wrote.
Saying that she needs to dance to Aerosmith's lead vocalist Steven Tyler's music to feel 'wild and human and alive', she posted a video of herself dancing to his song Crazy by Aerosmith. Addressing media's treatment of her, she wrote, "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"
Since the documentary's release, several celebrities have come out in Britney's support. While Sarah Jessica Parker tweeted out the hashtag #FreeBritney, Kacey Musgraves said her 'heart goes to her (Britney)'. "Everyone should watch the NY Times documentary on Britney Spears that just came out. Never has one person been so used and abandoned by every facet around her," the country singer added.
Miley Cyrus yelled 'Free Britney' on stage in 2019 during the Beale Street Music Festival, reported Popsugar.
According to an article in the Guardian, Britney had filed a petition for her father to be removed from the conservatorship. In a hearing, her lawyer said that Britney wanted her temporary care manager Jodi Montgomery to handle her affairs.
