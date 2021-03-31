I Cried for Two Weeks: Britney Reacts to 'Framing Britney Spears'

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" the Toxic singer wrote.

Saying that she needs to dance to Aerosmith's lead vocalist Steven Tyler's music to feel 'wild and human and alive', she posted a video of herself dancing to his song Crazy by Aerosmith. Addressing media's treatment of her, she wrote, "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"