Priyanka, Kangana, B'wood Laud India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Bollywood celebrities have lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive which kicked off on Saturday, 16 January. Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude to workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic tweeting, "Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive COVID vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others."
Amitabh Bachchan said it was a step towards making India free from COVID-19. "It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free. Jai Hind," he tweeted.
Kangana Ranaut reacted to a video of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and tweeted, "Wonderful!! Can't wait.
Here's what other celebs had to say:
India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually at 10:30 am on Saturday. AIIMS Delhi sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person to take a vaccine at the city hospital. As many as 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 across 3,351 session sites in India on the first day of the vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry told the media. Days earlier, two vaccines were given emergency use authorisation by India's top drug regulator – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield.
India plans to inoculate three crore health and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, followed by those above 50 and those with co-morbidities.
