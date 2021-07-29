Bob Odenkirk Stable After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Sets

Actor Bob Odenkirk recently collapsed on Better Call Saul sets.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bob Odenkirk is 'stable' after a heart-related incident on the sets of Better Call Saul. The actor was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed while filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series in New Mexico.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Odenkirk's spokesperson said, "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. His family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”
The 58-year-old actor has been nominated for four Emmys for playing lawyer Jimmy McGill, a role originated on Breaking Bad. He reprises the role on prequel Better Call Saul. The popular series was supposed to release this year. However, due to COVID the final season is likely to air in 2022.
