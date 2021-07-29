Bob Odenkirk Stable After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Sets

Bob Odenkirk is 'stable' after a heart-related incident on the sets of Better Call Saul. The actor was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed while filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series in New Mexico.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Odenkirk's spokesperson said, "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. His family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”