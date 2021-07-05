BMC to Demolish Part of Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Prateeksha: Reports

ANI reported that BMC will now follow up on its 2017 notice to Amitabh. Congress councillor advocate Tulip Brian Miranda criticised BMC for not taking any action despite the notice being issued.

He told ANI, "BMC gave notice to Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 under road widening policy but no action was taken. When the notice is issued, why was that land not taken by BMC? No appeal required for road widening project after notice served."

"Had it belonged to a common person, the BMC would have taken it immediately. Then why was the land not taken under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don't have to wait for a second notice of appeal?" Tulip added.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg connects the Chandan Cinema to the Link Road towards Iskcon temple. Prateeskha is the first property the Bachchan family bought in Mumbai.