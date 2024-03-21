'Blade Runner' Actor M Emmet Walsh Passes Away At 88

Born on 22 March, 1935, in Ogdensburg, New York, Walsh's career spanned over five decades. He portrayed a range of characters through his extensive career. In Ridley Scott's Blade Runner, he was Harrison Ford's LAPD boss, Captain Bryant. He played the ruthless private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut Blood Simple (1984). He also aced the role of the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror film Critters and even appeared in a minor role as a security guard in Rian Johnson's modern whodunit Knives Out.