'The Hero Love Story of a Spy' Producer Dhirajlal Shah Passes Away in Mumbai

In continuation of the report, his brother Hasmukh said, "He had Covid, post that he developed an issue with his lungs. His health deteriorated in the last 20 days and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidney and heart were affected, which resulted in multi-organ failure."

Taking to X, the Indian Film TV Producers Council shared a photo of Dhirajlal. They wrote, "Deeply Saddening News Owner of Apna Cinema & Time Video Mr Dhirajlal Nanji Shah Ji has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti."