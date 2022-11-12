Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Become Parents to a Baby Girl: Report

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Become Parents to a Baby Girl: Report

In August, Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on social media.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome their first child.

Actor-couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child - a baby girl, as per reports. In August, Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on social media. Since then, Bipasha has been posting photos and videos, documenting her pregnancy journey.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha had shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the pandemic, but dropped the idea after COVID hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she said.

