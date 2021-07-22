Salman Khan Unveils Bigg Boss OTT Promo, Release Date: Crazy & Over-the-Top

Salman Khan shared the promo for Bigg Boss OTT
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @beingsalmankhan)
Salman Khan is back as the host of the reality series Bigg Boss but this time it's set to premiere on Voot. Bigg Boss OTT will be available on Voot a full six weeks before it releases on TV.
In a promo video shared on Instagram, Salman said that this season of the show is 'crazy and over-the-top'.
"Iss baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top ki TV par ban ho jaaega. TV par mai host karunga, boot mein, suit mein, taaki use pehle aap dekho Voot pe (This time, Bigg Boss will be so crazy and so over-the-top that it'd get banned on TV. I'll host on TV in boots and a suit, so you can watch it before that on Voot)" he said.
The actor can be seen rolling on the floor in laughter, in the clip. "For the first time ever, India’s biggest reality show will launch exclusively on @voot @vootselect Aap maze lo voot pe aur main apse milunga seedhe #colors tv pe, (You enjoy on Voot and I'll meet you straight on Colors TV)" the caption read.
Voot had also recently announced the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT on the streaming service and fans can access six weeks of the reality show beforehand. The viewers will also have access to exclusive cuts, content drops, and a 24/7 live feed from the Bigg Boss house.
After the six weeks Voot exclusive, the show will return to TV with season 15 on Colors TV. Talking about the show, Salman Khan said in a statement, "The platform (Voot) will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks, and more."
The new season will premiere on Voot on 8 August.
