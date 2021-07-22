Salman Khan Unveils Bigg Boss OTT Promo, Release Date: Crazy & Over-the-Top

"Iss baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top ki TV par ban ho jaaega. TV par mai host karunga, boot mein, suit mein, taaki use pehle aap dekho Voot pe (This time, Bigg Boss will be so crazy and so over-the-top that it'd get banned on TV. I'll host on TV in boots and a suit, so you can watch it before that on Voot)" he said.

The actor can be seen rolling on the floor in laughter, in the clip. "For the first time ever, India’s biggest reality show will launch exclusively on @voot @vootselect Aap maze lo voot pe aur main apse milunga seedhe #colors tv pe, (You enjoy on Voot and I'll meet you straight on Colors TV)" the caption read.

Voot had also recently announced the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT on the streaming service and fans can access six weeks of the reality show beforehand. The viewers will also have access to exclusive cuts, content drops, and a 24/7 live feed from the Bigg Boss house.