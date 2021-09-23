Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Pens Note for Her ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shamita Shetty took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant, singer Neha Bhasin. Shamita uploaded a video with glimpses from their time in the Bigg Boss house. Shamita wrote, “Some people just arrive and make such a beautiful impact in our lives. You my darling, are one of those I will love n cherish forever.”
She added, “Thankyou for being my rock of Gibraltar in the BB house! Because of you I laughed a lil more, cried a lil less and smiled a lot more. That beautiful voice of yours was like a balm to my aching heart sometimes. Stay the free , clean soul you are and know ur worth .. always! There is so much strength in you that very few will understand! I’m here for u always. I will always have ur back. love u my darling @nehabhasin4u."
Neha Bhasin commented that she knew Shamita was a ‘good soul,’ and wrote, “Dearest @shamitashetty_official I just cried buckets watching this. People in the house questioned me a lot initially if we were truly friends but from the day I saw, you in your red dress I knew you are a good soul.”
Neha Bhasin had earlier posted a tribute to their friendship, on Instagram, with the caption, “Oye @shamitashetty_official I love you. You were my sunshine in that mad house. You held me, loved me, understood me and even outside now you are the same. I'll cherish us forever. I only understand the language of Love and you my dearest friend speak the same language. Thanks to the #saha fans who made this. We both thank you.”
Neha and Shamita became close friends during the show and often stood by each other during fights and disagreements with other housemates.
Neha left Bigg Boss OTT during the 15 September episode as part of a surprise mid-week elimination. Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot on 8 August with Karan Johar as the host. The show’s finale aired on 18 September and Divya Agarwal took home the trophy while Nishant Bhat was the first runnier up.
