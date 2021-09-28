I Get To Learn A Lot From Bigg Boss Every Year: Salman Khan

Bigg Boss is back with its 15th season with new contestants and new drama but one thing that remains constant is the host, Salman Khan. When Salman was asked what makes him come back to host Bigg Boss every season, the actor said that he gets to learn a lot from the show as it tests his patience.

He added that he gets to meet a lot of people on the show, ranging from people in the TV industry to commoners who he wouldn't get to interact with otherwise. Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan also tells us what to expect from the new season whose theme is 'Jungle mai dangal'.